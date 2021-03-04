Video: Abu Dhabi-based Anghami to list on Nasdaq after historic SPAC merger

Anghami has merged with Vistas Media Acquisition Company in a deal that values the music-streaming service at $220 million.

The deal includes a combined $40m commitment from UAE-based Shuaa Capital and Singapore-based Vistas Media Capital in private investment in public equity financing.

Anghami offers more than 57m songs to more than 70m registered users with around one million streams per month.

The company has grown revenues 80 percent over the last three years and is expected to increase five-fold over the coming three years.

The company is expected to have around $142m of cash on its balance sheet.

Anghami relocated its headquarters from Lebanon to the UAE capital earlier this year.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)