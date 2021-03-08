AB Talks: How companies begin down the road to true diversity

According to PwC’s Women in Work Index research indicates that the Middle East region loses $575 billion due to the barriers that exist for women’s access to jobs.

Globally that’s worse, $160 trillion and World Economic Forum a research suggests that at the current rate of change it will take 217 years to close the gender gap.

With International Women’s Day upon us in 2021 AB Talks is joined by Michelle King to unpack this.

Michelle is a Senior Advisor to the UN Foundation’s Girl Up campaign, she is also Managing Director of Berkley University’s Leadership Inclusion Academy, she is also Managing Director of Equality Forward and is a former Director of Inclusion at Netflix.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)