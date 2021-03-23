Video: Dubai leads the world in reopening global events

What a difference a year makes.

Think back 12 months ago, as many parts of the world were waking up to how serious Covid-19 was, on March 22 the UAE shut the schools, on March 25 the flights stopped and the borders closed and the malls shuttered, and on March 26 the national sterilisation programme was announced and lockdown began.

But by the end of May 2020 flights were gradually resuming, beaches, gyms, hotel restaurants, all came back online, and from there, slowly, safely the recovery began in earnest.

Fast forward to today and now Dubai is leading the way with the reopening of international large scale events. It is the first city to host two of the world’s largest international large scale events, Gitex in December and Gulfood in February (and of course IDEX in Abu Dhabi) attracting visitors from around the globe.

How has it achieved this?

In the shadow of the Museum of the Future the guests of the Dubai Global Events Reopening Forum, held by Dubai Tourism, unpacked this, with insight from His Excellency Helal Almarri, Director General of Dubai Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre; Paul Griffiths, CEO, of Dubai Airports; Mohammed Al Hashemi, Vice President, Commercial Products at Emirates Airline; Mark Willis, CEO Middle East and Africa for Accor; Matt Denton, President of MEAA for dmg events; and Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre and UFI Board member.

(Source: Business Dubai YouTube channel)