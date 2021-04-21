(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)
By ITP
Video: Hilton looks beyond pandemic to offer diners new experiences
Hilton senior director F&B development Christian Gradnitzer says the hotel chain is focused on creating new dining experiences, even in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
