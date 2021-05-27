By ITP

AB Talks: Jon Oringer, Founder of Shutterstock and now Co-Founder of Pareto Holdings

In this edition of AB Talks, Arabian Business will sit down with Jon Oringer, the founder of Shutterstock and now co-founder of Pareto Holdings, a new venture that funds, incubates and then launches tech projects and companies from its headquarters in Miami, Florida.

It is a bold and exciting evolution for the 46-year-old New Yorker, who was described as the city’s “first tech billionaire” when Shutterstock, the subscription photo agency he founded with 3,000 of his own images, floated on the Stock Exchange in 2012.

He is hoping his experience in e-commerce, content, data and emerging technologies such as AI, and a partnership with like-minded investors, can help unearth the next billion-dollar company – and he is on the lookout for the best ideas from around the globe. We ask about the future of content, creativity and their commercial potential in an ever-changing world.

