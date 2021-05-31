Video: Insurance is the pillar of any good financial plan

“It’s ok to put money away in investing, but if something were to happen, it’s important to have something to hold that up,” Lewis Delaney, executive managing director of IFA, said at the AB Money Forum. “You should always make sure your family are protected first and foremost.”

Delaney spoke on a panel addressing key questions those looking to invest ask: What are my priorities? How can I establish a retirement plan? How can I accelerate its growth?

At the AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future, panelists are diving into the secrets of saving and how to make your earnings worker harder and smarter. Wherever you are on your investment journey, experts are dishing their secrets on what you need to know about sophisticated investment strategies.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)