Video: Work backwards from retirement when planning your savings

“How much should I have saved right now, it’s not possible for me to answer that,” Carol Glyn, Finance Coaching, Conscious Finance Coaching said at the AB Money Forum. “No one can answer that question except you. Whether you’re 20, 30, or 50, it’s jumping forward to what you want to do where you want to retire and working backwards”

Glynn spoke on a panel addressing key questions those looking to invest ask: What are my priorities? How can I establish a retirement plan? How can I accelerate its growth?

At the AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future, experts are diving into the secrets of saving and how to make your earnings worker harder and smarter. Wherever you are on your investment journey, experts are dishing their secrets on what you need to know about sophisticated investment strategies.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)