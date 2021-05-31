Video: Pay off your debt before you start investing

“Always pay off your debt before you start investing,” Lewis Delaney, Executive Managing Director, IFA, said at the AB Money Forum.

“Especially here in the UAE, the interest that you pay on these credit cards and loans is frightening when you look at the cash amount,” he said.

Delaney spoke on a panel addressing key questions those looking to invest ask: What are my priorities? How can I establish a retirement plan? How can I accelerate its growth?

At the AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future are diving into the secrets of saving and how to make your earnings worker harder and smarter. Wherever you are on your investment journey, experts are dishing the secrets on what you need to know about sophisticated investment strategies.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)