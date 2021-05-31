Video: Choosing a financial advisor should be intuitive

“How do you choose an advisor? There’s some things you need to look at such as the regulation, where are they regulated, is this legal, are they legit? There’s a lot of arms trying to tackle the market,” Mark Chahwan, co-founder, Sarwa, said at the event. “Do they have a local presence? Fees, what kind of fees am I expecting. Usually, you get to know so much about the firm through their fees. Is there commission, are they quoting me in the same way I’m used to paying for Netflix, for my Anghami subscription.

“It should be intuitive. A lot of people think that the finance can be more complicated with exit and lock-in. As soon as you start seeing those, I would shy away from it.”

At the AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future, experts are talking best investment tips and strategies and examining the dawn of the online trading app has impacted the investment landscape, and to what extent the digital platforms have it democratised it.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)