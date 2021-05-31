Video: Online trading has a growing place in people’s lives

“I’m a big fan of online trading, but like with anything new, you need to enter it with a plan,” Arjun Mittal, former deputy CEO of Bank J Safra Sarasin, said at the AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future. “When you start to learn driving, you don’t jump into the fastest car you have and drive down the fastest lane.”

“So I think finance is one of the last industries that’s getting impacted by technology, and online trading is a classic example of something that was inefficient and people want to take control, and trading gives them great access to that. It has a growing place in people’s lives.”

At the AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future, experts are talking best investment tips and strategies and examining the dawn of the online trading app has impacted the investment landscape, and to what extent the digital platforms have it democratised it.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)