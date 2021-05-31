Video: Supply, demand drive crypto market, but so does the digital community

“One is the underlying ‘tokenomics’ of it,” he said. “So what is driving the value of that, what is driving the price, what is the technology underlying that.”

“So in bitcoin, a lot of people go on about the fixed supply relatively speaking, and that combined with the demand combined with demand creates scarcity and that drives price,” White said. “You’ve also got other things to think about the communities themselves. You need a healthy development community and a lot of engagement in that, and I think when you put those two things together, it puts a little more comfort or legitimacy of what’s going on at any given time.”

It’s been a wild old year for crypto. At the AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future, experts assess the space and its future, diving deep into the investment potential and assessing whether real money can be made for those who know what they’re doing.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)