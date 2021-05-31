Video: Now is a good time to buy crypto

“I would say where we sit is in a correction point,” Simon Hudson said of the current crypto market after it came tumbling recently.

The CEO & Founder of Cheeze said at the AB Money Forum that “press [about cryptos], good and bad, was very wild. I think where we are is an equalisation point.

“There’s going to be a lot of coins that drop off. In the alt-coin space there will be new ones that come to market, and in this correction space, we’ll see some steady out. Some will rise. I would say if you’re looking to buy, now is a good time to observe and buy.”

It’s been a wild old year for crypto. At the AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future, experts assess the space and its future, diving deep into the investment potential and assessing whether real money can be made for those who know what they’re doing.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)