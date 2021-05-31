Video: Real estate should underpin a portfolio

“As for when someone should invest [in real estate], it should be a personal choice,” Simon Townsend, CEO, Ellington Capital. “I look at real estate as the main asset class, rather than an asset class, and I look at what is going to give me revenue and capital gain for the future. Real estate should be one of the first transactions people do. It’s solid, we can touch it. Real estate should underpin a portfolio.”

At the AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future, experts are looking at the role property plays in a sound investment strategy. They’re weighing in on when is the right time to enter the market, where to buy, and what people need to know about the latest investment trends.

“Everybody is different and has their own objectives and a different set of investment criteria. So the most important thing is everybody needs somewhere to live. Everybody works somewhere. Everybody shops somewhere. Real estate is always going to be one of the most important commodities that exists in our environments.”

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)