Video: Trust in a currency determines its value

“What makes the value of a currency is the trust at the end of the day,” said Maurice Gravier, chief investment officer, wealth management, Emirates NBD. “There may be a need for an alternative currency. It’s about adoption and volatility going down.”

Speaking at the AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future on Monday, Gravier said: “To be a currency you need to have some kind of stability, and if you’re pegged against the US dollar you are the US dollar at the end of the day. And you can be regulated.”

He also revealed he is bullish about the regional market and saw huge potential for both local and international investors, despite the ongoing recovery process from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)