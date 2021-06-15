Video: Abu Dhabi has removed the UK from its green list as Covid-19 cases rise in Britain

Large businesses, SMEs and start-ups in the UAE are facing increased freight costs as a result of the country’s continued presence on the UK’s red list, making importing products increasingly expensive.

The UAE remains marked by the UK as a no-go for travel amid continued Covid-19 restrictions, and hefty costs of quarantine upon arrival have deterred travellers from making the trek between the Emirates and Britain – formerly one of the world’s busiest air routes.

Businesses in the UAE that rely on the flights for freight shipments, where costs are offset by passengers’ ticket costs, have borne the brunt of the restrictions. Ultimately, the increased freight costs threaten to make goods more expensive for the consumer.

For now, UAE businesses told Arabian Business they’ve done what they can to mitigate rising consumer prices, but at the expense of their bottom lines.

