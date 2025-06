Emerging Trends: The Forces Shaping the Future Today study, Facebook IQ sheds light on the changing preferences of consumers in Saudi Arabia – one of the world’s fastest-growing economies with a young population – and offered insights into the kind of digital immersive experiences brands can use to reach them.

The report’s authors termed this phenomenon ‘the convenience gap’.

What is the convenience gap?

At its heart, the convenience gap is a paradox facing consumers. While a rising number of consumers are searching for methods of simplification of their daily lives, the level of demand for their attention – both on a personal and professional front – has reached unprecedented levels.

The survey respondents making up the 90 percent want to find ways of spending more time on the things they care about. This could translate into more time with friends and family (44 percent indicated they would like to do this); improving their exercise habit (51 percent), or developing skills to help them explore a new career path (54 percent).

In Saudi Arabia, 88 percent of surveyed consumers said they would be willing to pay money to save their time.

What does the convenience gap mean for brands?

The Ipsos-Facebook report offers a number of recommendations for brands looking to address the convenience gap.

One of the ways consumers’ valuable time can be saved is through a smoother, more seamless ecommerce experience. And with the report pointing out that two thirds of the Saudi population is under the age of 35, it’s clear that this country’s populace is not only young but also forward thinking.Commenting on the research, Rana Bouri, Head of Marketing MENA at Facebook, said, “Consumers in The Kingdom are not only ready to embrace digital changes, but also willing to pay for them if they make their lives easier. Brands have an immense opportunity to bridge this gap by offering 24-7 customer service, storage of account details for easier purchases, and express delivery (to name a few).”

One brand that successfully plugged the consumer convenience gap in Saudi is Lexus, with its Car Configurator. The initiative, which was developed in partnership with Memac Ogilvy and Facebook, resulted in an unprecedented car shopping experience. Car enthusiasts were able to not only visually explore a vehicle customised to their liking and book a test drive – they could even pay for a new car with their phone.

As the report recommended, this campaign didn’t wait for consumers to come to the brand but instead saw the brand come to them where they spend most of their time – on social media.

Early results from the Lexus Car Configurator suggest a doubling in conversions (in comparison to traditional digital campaigns).

M-walletsBesides the need to allow consumers to buy things the way they want to in an easier manner, mobile payments is another means for brands to bridge the convenience gap – especially given that 93 percent of surveyed respondents agree on mobile payments being a fast, convenient way to pay.

Saudi Arabia is already home to a number of digital wallet apps, which are owned and operated by banks, fintechs and multinational technology firms. These apps allow users to digitally store their debit and credit cards to make payments with a tap of their phone, while they also allow for easy transfer of money between users.

These apps also aid the kingdom’s Vision 2030, which has set a target of achieving 70 percent non-cash transactions by that year.

From a consumer perspective, speed and security are the m-wallet features they value most, according to the report, while a lack of merchant support is considered the main barrier against m-wallet adoption.

Chatbots and messenger servicesIt’s not just payment methods and user-friendly sites that matter for the overall growth of e-commerce; customer service is also crucial.

Back in 2018, a Facebook IQ report outlined the importance of businesses interacting with their customers via instant messengers, calling this “the new normal”. In the years since, Facebook-owned apps WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger have all rolled out business-specific products.

We will continue unpacking the Emerging Trends report over the coming week. Up next: The participation paradigm.

