Video: The future of the eyewear market: A conversation with Adasat co-founders, Ziad Tariq and Payam Honari

Arabian Business interviews Adasat co-founders Ziad Tariq and Payam Honari about their journey of starting an e-commerce eyewear start-up in the UAE.

Topics discussed include managing an online platform, adapting business strategies during the global pandemic, Adasat’s funding journey and plans to open business up to international customers.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)

