Digital transformation: How Bee’ah is evolving to Tesla trucks, clean energy and a space age HQ

Sharjah’s homegrown success Bee’ah is evolving for a new sustainable age by becoming a technology company, with Tesla trucks and an AI-powered headquarters inspired from science fiction stories using the very latest in AI.

The company that started in 2009 collecting rubbish, for want of a better word, but which now has Middle East’s biggest order for Tesla trucks and which is in the process of moving into its futuristic headquarters, one of the last buildings designed by the world-famous Dame Zaha Hadid, solar-powered with energy stored in Tesla power packs.

The company proving that waste, as an industry, is now sleek, digitally smart and environmentally sustainable is Bee’ah.

As evidence of this, its Group CEO HE Khaled Al Huraimel tells Arabian Business of the milestone his company intends to achieve this year, making Sharjah the first in the Middle East to send none of its waste to landfill. Instead, it plans to create a waste-to-energy plant, the UAE’s first such commercial venture. The Emirates Waste to Energy Company, a partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Masdar, will turn non-recyclable waste into power.