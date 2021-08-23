AB Talks: How Dubai’s Gold Souq is set to shine brighter

Now ambition plans are afoot to transform both Deira and the Gold Souq. Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director – Asset Management of Ithra Dubai joins AB Talks to dive into the plans.
(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)
By ITP
If you look at the history of Dubai, the commercial district of Deira holds a treasured place, being one of the emirates early economic engines. And talking of treasure within its heart stands the Gold Souq, a draw for many years for tourists and traders.
