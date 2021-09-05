By ITP

Font Size

- Aa +

Posted inVideos

AB On Demand: From Tesla trucks and an AI-powered HQ, a digital transformation case study

How does a company go from trash to Tesla trucks, evolving for a new sustainable age by becoming a digitally-focused sustainability company with an AI-powered headquarters inspired by science fiction stories using the very latest in technology designed by the famed architect Dame Zaha Hadid.

By ITP

- Aa +

By ITP

Posted inVideos

AB On Demand: From Tesla trucks and an AI-powered HQ, a digital transformation case study

How does a company go from trash to Tesla trucks, evolving for a new sustainable age by becoming a digitally-focused sustainability company with an AI-powered headquarters inspired by science fiction stories using the very latest in technology designed by the famed architect Dame Zaha Hadid.

By ITP

HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah unpacks a compelling story of digital transformation.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)