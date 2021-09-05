AB On Demand: Lessons from a unicorn, how to make mistakes and succeed

Jihad Bou Nasr is the Regional Managing Director of Kitopi takes us on their journey and reveals how making mistakes paved their way to success.
(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)
By ITP
Kitopi, the cloud kitchen business, has gone from its launch three years ago to become the region’s latest unicorn – a business valued at more than $1 billion dollars.
