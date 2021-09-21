AB Talks: Why Dubai’s fintech scene is like a ‘gold rush’

Fintech is one of the hottest sectors for investment right now in the world and Dubai is no exception, as the emirate grows to be one of the top hubs globally.

Raja Al Mazrouei is the executive vice president of the DIFC Fintech Hive, and she has also been elected onto the board of the newly minted Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

In an exclusive interview, she talks with Arabian Business about cryptocurrencies, what’s next for digital coins and the work DIFC is doing to empower an ecosystem of fintech start-ups.

And she talks about how the opportunity, especially for startups in Dubai, is like a ‘gold rush’.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)