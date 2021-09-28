AB Talks: LinkedIn MENA’s Future of Work survey results revealed

Najat Abdelhadi, head of communications, Growth Markets EMEA, discusses the implications of LinkedIn MENA’s Future of Work survey results, including how 40 percent of employees surveyed are looking for a flexible schedule and ability to work from home part-time. The professional network surveyed 1,000 employees across the UAE and Saudi Arabia to learn how organisations are adapting to the new work reality