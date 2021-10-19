AB Talks: Why the PR industry is facing its own mental health issue

AB Talks joins the PRCA Mena to take a deep dive into the findings of its second annual Mental Health report.

We discuss what mental health support or programmes teams need? From industry leaders to the most junior PR professionals, is the industry rallying together and find new meaningful connections with colleagues, rivals and peers, by having open and honest conversations?

As we move through the pandemic and cope with our high-stress jobs, there’s an urgency for everyone – both employers and staff – to put mental wellbeing at the top of the agenda.

Moderator: Staff Writer | editor in chief, Arabian Business | Our guest speakers panellist: Jonty Summers – managing director, Hanover Middle East; Lianne Braganza-D’Sylva, chief marketing office – Cigna Health Care; Dr. Saliha Afridi, PsyD. (US) clinical psychologist, MD The Lighthouse Arabia; Mimi Nicklin, bestselling author, CEO of the world’s most free ad agency, Freedm. and host of the ‘Empathy for Breakfast Show’ podcast.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)