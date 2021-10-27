AB Talks: Can hydrogen-powered flight save the planet?

In the past year Arabian Business has been reporting on the rise of ESG, whether in energy transfer, supply chains or even boardrooms amid a growing conversation that the corporate world cannot ignore the planet anymore.

Here in the UAE the conversation has come closer to home with Expo 2020 whose themes are not only sustainability, but also opportunity and mobility.

AB Talks is joined by Paul Hutton, CEO Cranfield Aerospace Solutions, to talk about a project that ticks all three boxes, being sustainable, a huge opportunity and very much about mobility.

Project Fresson is the dream of creating a green commercial jet through an emissions-free hydrogen-fuel-cell powered aircraft.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)