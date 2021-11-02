AB Talks: How Saudi’s tourism ambitions will impact kingdom and wider GCC

The pace of plans for new hotel development in the kingdom is astounding. From upscale beach destinations on the Red Sea, through eco-cities like NEOM, to historic cultural sites such as AlUla and Diriyah Gate and the entertainment offering of Qiddiya, not to mention Hajj tourism in the Holy Cities.

The scale of projects is massive and the ambitions to create a global tourism market from scratch are truly impressive.

In the latest edition of AB Talks, we’re joined by Simon Allison, CEO of the Hotel Owners’ Alliance, who is with us ahead of the Gulf and Indian Ocean Hotel Investors’ Summit, which is being held in Ras Al Khaimah, on November 15 and 16.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)