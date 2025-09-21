UK, Canada and Australia formally recognise Palestine, backing two-state solution

The UK, Canada and Australia have formally recognised the State of Palestine , moves framed by all three governments as essential to preserving the prospect of a two-state solution and lasting peace in the Middle East.

UK recognition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that the UK has officially recognised Palestine, calling the decision a historic one grounded in the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

“Recognition is an important step to preserve the prospect of a two-state solution, at a time when it is now under unprecedented threat. Two states is the only way to safeguard long term peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” Starmer said in a statement published by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

He reiterated that Hamas will have no role in the future of Palestine and renewed his call for the group to release hostages immediately and unconditionally.

Canada recognition

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also announced that Canada now recognises the State of Palestine.

“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” Carney said.

He added that the Palestinian Authority has given “direct commitments” to Canada on governance reforms, including plans to hold general elections in 2026.

Australia recognition

Australia confirmed its recognition of Palestine in a joint statement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, making it one of more than 150 countries to have done so.

“Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own,” the leaders said.

“Today’s act of recognition reflects Australia’s longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian people.”