Cathay Pacific says Dubai to become MidEast hub amid renewed focus

Hong Kong-based carrier also announces appointment of new key managers in region
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Sep 2017 02:13 PM

Cathay Pacific has announced that Dubai will become its regional hub for all all passenger and cargo operations across the Middle East as part of a renewed focus on the region.

The Hong Kong-based carrier also said it has appointed Jonathan Ng to drive the business as country manager â€“ Middle East.

A statement said the airline aims to become more competitive in the Middle East by improving the speed and quality of decision-making and putting a greater focus on its customers.

The airline also said Nikhil Kilpady will now take on the position of regional sales & marketing manager while Hasan Qannati has been appointed as trade, corporate sales, and marketing manager â€“ Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Offline Middle East, and is based in Bahrain.

Cathay Pacific operates two flights daily from Dubai to Hong Kong and one daily service from Bahrain to Hong Kong. It also offer a daily flight between Dubai and Bahrain.

From its Hong Kong hub, the airline offers connections to nearly 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and Africa, using a fleet of more than 140 wide-body aircraft.

