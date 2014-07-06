Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala considers purchase of historic London property – report

Hyde Park Barracks is located in London’s West End, has an estimated price of around £600m ($1.029bn).

By Neil Halligan
  • Sunday, 6 July 2014 2:48 PM

Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi state-owned investment vehicle, is eyeing up the purchase of a historic six acre site in Knightsbridge, according to a report in the UK.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Hyde Park Barracks, the historic home of the Household Cavalry, is attracting the interest of Mubadala Development Company.

The UK Ministry of Defence is looking at options to sell the property, located in London’s West End, on the southern edge of Hyde Park. The estimated price quoted in recent media reports was £600m ($1.029bn).

Currently, the barracks is home to the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, which carries out mounted (and some dismounted) ceremonial duties on State and Royal occasions in London.

Potential buyers were told they must identify an alternative central London site for the 300 men and 240 horses of the Life Guards, and the Blues and Royals, but the Telegraph reports that this might be relaxed.

The Ministry of Defence was approached by a number of interested parties, including property developer Christian Candy, in October last year when the sale was mooted.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence told the Telegraph that it is still considering options for the future relocation of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The property is just three quarters of a mile from Buckingham Palace, considered to be close enough for the officers and men of the Household Cavalry to be available to respond speedily to any emergency at the Palace and also to conduct their ceremonial duties.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi-backed Carlyle sells London office for $514m

Mideast funds become more cautious on equities – survey

Mubadala unit says makes Malaysian gas discovery

UAE's Mubadala to convert bonds into 79.4m Tabreed shares

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala sees tripling of net profit in 2013

UAE's Mubadala, France's CDC launch $413m investment fund

UAE's Mubadala plans to focus on US, Euro markets

Companies

Mubadala

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Mubadala? Sunday, 6 July 2014 6:34 PM[UAE] - UAE

Aren't experts warning about London property bubble????

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking