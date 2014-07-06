Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala considers purchase of historic London property – report

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Hyde Park Barracks is located in London’s West End, has an estimated price of around £600m ($1.029bn).
Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi state-owned investment vehicle, is eyeing up the purchase of a historic six acre site in Knightsbridge, according to a report in the UK.
The Sunday Telegraph reports that Hyde Park Barracks, the historic home of the Household Cavalry, is attracting the interest of Mubadala Development Company.
The UK Ministry of Defence is looking at options to sell the property, located in London’s West End, on the southern edge of Hyde Park. The estimated price quoted in recent media reports was £600m ($1.029bn).
Currently, the barracks is home to the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, which carries out mounted (and some dismounted) ceremonial duties on State and Royal occasions in London.
Potential buyers were told they must identify an alternative central London site for the 300 men and 240 horses of the Life Guards, and the Blues and Royals, but the Telegraph reports that this might be relaxed.
The Ministry of Defence was approached by a number of interested parties, including property developer Christian Candy, in October last year when the sale was mooted.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence told the Telegraph that it is still considering options for the future relocation of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.
The property is just three quarters of a mile from Buckingham Palace, considered to be close enough for the officers and men of the Household Cavalry to be available to respond speedily to any emergency at the Palace and also to conduct their ceremonial duties.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules