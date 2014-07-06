Apple signs Saudi deal with Jeddah bookstore

First deal Apple has signed directly with retail outlet headquartered in Middle East

By Neil Halligan
  • Sunday, 6 July 2014 10:33 AM
Jarir Bookstore at Jarir Mall, Jeddah

Jarir Bookstore at Jarir Mall, Jeddah

Apple has expanded its distribution in Saudi Arabia after it signed an agreement with a major book and electronics retailer to stock its products.

The deal is a first for the US-based Apple, as it has never previously dealt directly with retail outlets headquartered in the Middle East.

The Jarir Bookstore chain in Jeddah will carry Apple’s full product line-up and service customers.

Jarir’s chairman, Mohammad Al Aqeel, in an interview with Al Arabiya News Channel, spoke about the new deal, saying the agreement will allow the prices of Apple products sold at Jarir branches to be slightly reduced, as they will cut out costs for a third-party distributor.

Similarly, Jarir’s access to Apple products will be improved. Previously, it could take as long as six months to bring new products into Saudi Arabia.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook has previously said that Apple was looking to increase its revenue in Middle East region.

