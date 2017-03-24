Average Abu Dhabi rents slump 8% in just one month

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Real estate website Bayut says big falls seen in apartment rents in UAE capital in February
Apartment rental rates in Dubai saw minor increases in February, while there was significant fluctuation in Abu Dhabi rents, according to a new report.
Real estate website Bayut said that with the addition of new units over the past few months, the market is becoming more affordable for both buyers and renters.
According to Bayut.com, the average rent in Dubai rose from AED114,000 to AED115,000 last mohth while rental rates in Abu Dhabi slumped by 8 percent, settling at an average AED110,000 in February.
In Dubai, Bayut said that as a number of units in the pipeline are gradually making their way into the market, renters are "generally happy" as the market is supplying more bargains and some landlords are willing to negotiate on rent.
However, the average yield is still 6 percent, outperforming real estate investments in comparable cities, the report noted.
The average price for a studio apartment remained steady at AED667,000 while for 1-bedroom apartments, the average rent was down 3 percent to AED87,000 compared to the previous month despite sale price rising to AED1.32 million in February.
Two-bed units in the emirate commanded an average rent of AED137,000 in February and a selling price of AED2.25 million, while the average sale price of a 3-bed apartment in Dubai shed 2 percent of its January value to settle at AED3.5 million. There was a similar drop in the average rent for 3-bed apartments, down to AED188,000 in the outgoing month.
The average rent for the 4+ bed category remained at AED314,000 in February, the report added.
Bayut said in Dubai, the changes in values have been more pronounced in areas in or close to the city centre, as a newer lot of quality structures keep pulling tenants and buyers out to the city’s suburbs.
While rents in Dubai mostly held their ground, values came down noticeably in Abu Dhabi in February.
The greatest downward movement was observed in rental rates of studio units, with average rent recorded at AED44,000, down from the January average of AED48,000.
One-bed units shed 5 percent of their rental value in February to settle at AED81,000, while 2-bed apartment rents averaged AED118,000. The average rent for 3-bed units in the UAE capital was AED164,000 per annum according to data analysed in February, while bigger units in the 4+ bed category also saw a rental price decline of 3 percent to AED217,000.
Bayut said: "Considering the global headwinds most economies are braving, and the effect on liquidity as a result of the ongoing oil price crunch, the performance of real estate markets in the two main cities of UAE appears satisfactory. While many regional realty markets remain in a nosedive, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have held their positions well."
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
@ John Kirk - you stated "under Obama the economy was horrible" ... are you serious???? You live on Earth right?? Obama inherited one of the worst ever... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 11:27 AM - John Thomas
Emirates et al should introduce a free of charge fragile-items, high-security device storage option so that these things don't need to go through in check... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - MT3
Today, CNBC published a report on the world's most expensive cities to live in (http://www.cnbc.com/id/104347696). The ten most expensive cities are as... moreWednesday, 22 March 2017 8:36 AM - WHJ
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
@ John Kirk - you stated "under Obama the economy was horrible" ... are you serious???? You live on Earth right?? Obama inherited one of the worst ever... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 11:27 AM - John Thomas
Today, CNBC published a report on the world's most expensive cities to live in (http://www.cnbc.com/id/104347696). The ten most expensive cities are as... moreWednesday, 22 March 2017 8:36 AM - WHJ
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules