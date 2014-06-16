Bahrain workers face deportation over strike action

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Up to 2,000 garment factory workers take action after issuing a list of 12 demands
As many as 2,000 workers at a Bahrain factory face deportation over an illegal strike action currently being taken.
Workers at a Riffa garment factory were given an ultimatum to return to work by the country’s Labour Ministry, according to a report on Gulf Daily News.
MRS Fashions, which manufactures clothing for worldwide brands such as Macy's, GAP, JC Penney and Walmart, staged a mass walk-out last week after allegations of withheld salaries, unfair deportations, poor working conditions and mistreatment.
An estimated 2,000 Indian and Bangladeshi workers trashed the company’s factory in Hajiyat and submitted a set of 12 demands to the company’s management, including calls for a pay rise and better food and medical care, before they will return to work.
The Labour Ministry have issued a written warning that legal action would be taken, including deportation, if the workers did not return to work.
"This strike is illegal and we have issued a warning to the workers," Labour Ministry inspection and labour unions director Ahmed Al Haiki told the Gulf Daily News.
"I personally went and spoke to them, but they refused to negotiate and are adamant that they would only go back to work if their demands are met."
Al Haiki added that the workers do not have any leadership and refuse to select a spokesperson, which he said was affecting their attempts at negotiations.
"We have asked them to select a leader who can talk on their behalf, as we cannot talk to 2,000 people at the same time," he said.
He added that there were two dozen workers who are the cause of the strike.
Indian Embassy first secretary Ram Singh told Gulf Daily News that the workers are demanding a BD150 ($397) salary, which he said is being considered by management. A representative of the striking employees claimed their current salary was as little as BD55 ($145) a month.
News of the strike comes as union leaders in Bahrain claim they are close to launching an official organisation to help protect the rights of more than 120,000 expatriate labourers.
Vice-president of Bahrain Free Labour Union Federation (BFLUF), which is establishing the new union, Bassem Kuwaitan, said that members - expected to be mostly construction workers - would be provided with legal assistance and help with improving their living conditions and gaining health insurance.
Workers and employers are now being approached to join the new group. They would be charged a nominal fee of BD1.20 ($3.10) per year.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules