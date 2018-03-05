UAE bank donates $136k to help resolve Dubai rental disputes

Donation from Emirates Islamic Bank will be used to pay the dues in 'difficult cases'
By Staff writer
Mon 05 Mar 2018 05:13 PM

The Rental Disputes Centre (RDC), the judicial arm of Dubai Land Department, has received a donation of AED500,000 ($136,000) from Emirates Islamic Bank to support insolvent tenants in rental claims disputes.

The donation will be used to pay the dues in difficult cases, said Judge Abdulqader Mousa, director of the RDC, in comments published by state news agency WAM.

He said: "We would like to thank Emirates Islamic Bank for this noble humanitarian initiative, which will help us to achieve more stable relations between landlords and tenants, thereby sustaining Dubai’s attractive real estate environment."

Mousa added: "The RDC has assigned a specialised committee to study the families’ situations and identify their circumstances. In 2017, we received many similar donations that are in line with the spirit of the ‘Year of Zayed’ in the UAE."

Awatif Al Harmoodi, general manager of operational quality & processes at Emirates Islamic Bank, said: "We at Emirates Islamic Bank are fully committed to supporting the ‘Year of Zayed 2018’ initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"We focus on a range of programmes and events that are designed to provide support and assistance to eligible groups in the UAE community in line with our corporate social responsibility, charity and humanitarian policy."

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Emirates hires banks ahead of possible $1bn sukuk

Emirates hires banks ahead of possible $1bn sukuk

07 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Ripple shrugs off bad week with Japan tie-up

Ripple shrugs off bad week with Japan tie-up

07 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Blockchain 'not sufficiently scalable' for cross-border money transfers, says CBD CEO

Blockchain 'not sufficiently scalable' for cross-border money transfers, says CBD CEO

06 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai Internet City firms attract over $2.1bn since hub's launch

Dubai Internet City firms attract over $2.1bn since hub's launch

06 Mar 2018
Technology
Dubai digital bank allows you to split bills via social media

Dubai digital bank allows you to split bills via social media

06 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Saudi bourse courts foreigners as it readies for Aramco IPO

Saudi bourse courts foreigners as it readies for Aramco IPO

06 Mar 2018
Companies
UAE investment firm buys stake in Abu Dhabi University

UAE investment firm buys stake in Abu Dhabi University

06 Mar 2018
Education
Pakistan chases more UAE real estate investors

Pakistan chases more UAE real estate investors

06 Mar 2018
News
Saudi Arabia suspends longer-term repo pacts no longer needed

Saudi Arabia suspends longer-term repo pacts no longer needed

06 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Chinese assets in DIFC tripled since 2014

Chinese assets in DIFC tripled since 2014

06 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance