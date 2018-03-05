UAE bank donates $136k to help resolve Dubai rental disputes

Donation from Emirates Islamic Bank will be used to pay the dues in 'difficult cases'

The Rental Disputes Centre (RDC), the judicial arm of Dubai Land Department, has received a donation of AED500,000 ($136,000) from Emirates Islamic Bank to support insolvent tenants in rental claims disputes.

The donation will be used to pay the dues in difficult cases, said Judge Abdulqader Mousa, director of the RDC, in comments published by state news agency WAM.

He said: "We would like to thank Emirates Islamic Bank for this noble humanitarian initiative, which will help us to achieve more stable relations between landlords and tenants, thereby sustaining Dubai’s attractive real estate environment."

Mousa added: "The RDC has assigned a specialised committee to study the families’ situations and identify their circumstances. In 2017, we received many similar donations that are in line with the spirit of the ‘Year of Zayed’ in the UAE."

Awatif Al Harmoodi, general manager of operational quality & processes at Emirates Islamic Bank, said: "We at Emirates Islamic Bank are fully committed to supporting the ‘Year of Zayed 2018’ initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"We focus on a range of programmes and events that are designed to provide support and assistance to eligible groups in the UAE community in line with our corporate social responsibility, charity and humanitarian policy."