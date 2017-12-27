Dubai developer says planning unit IPO in H2 2018

Union Properties set to raise capital through an initial public offering of ServeU, its facilities management subsidiary
Ahmed Yousef Khouri, group CEO of Union Properties.
By Staff writer
Wed 27 Dec 2017 01:50 PM

Union Properties has announced its intention to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) of the shares of ServeU, its facilities management subsidiary, in the second half of 2018.

The company said it will list the ServeU shares on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and invest the proceeds from the IPO to enhance Union Properties’ operations and develop its investment portfolio.

Established in 1985, ServeU's services include property maintenance, general maintenance, security, cleaning, waste transportation and landscaping.

The move comes as part of Union Properties’ recently adopted strategy, which focuses on enhancing its investments, diversifying revenue sources and expanding into new markets.

Ahmed Yousef Khouri, group CEO of Union Properties, said: “2018 marks a new phase of development and growth for Union Properties. After the Group’s extensive changes in management, structure and strategy in 2017, the company now has a unique position that will help it continue to strengthen its portfolio, diversify its revenue streams and enter new markets in the Middle East and beyond.”

He added: “ServeU is one of Union Properties’ leading companies and it occupies a very prominent position in the facilities management sector. Over the past three decades, ServeU has proven its ability to provide professional, reliable and efficient services. We believe that ServeU is ready to be publicly listed at a time when Union Properties is heading towards a new era of growth and expansion.”

Union Properties also established two fully-owned subsidiary companies in the third quarter of 2017 - Union Malls, which offers retail and leisure options in Union Properties developments, and Al Etihad Hotel Management, which develops and manages luxury hotels and furnished residences in Dubai.

In October, Union Properties also announced the formation of a new investment arm, UPP Capital Investment. The new entity specialises in direct and indirect property investments, and provides in-house expertise to support Union Properties’ long-term growth strategy.

