Dubai's DFM reveals list of securities in short selling push

Dubai Financial Market says new service is part of plans to improve liquidity
(KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
By Staff writer
Tue 09 Jan 2018 02:43 PM

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Tuesday announced the list of securities eligible for trading as part of the regulated short selling (RSS) service.

The service has recently been launched as part of its efforts to provide market participants with new tools to further strengthen their trading activities, better use their resources, and further enhance market liquidity.

RSS enables investors to short securities listed on DFM through selling borrowed shares with a commitment to return to the lender based on the mutually signed agreement.

It complements the securities lending and borrowing activity whereby approved lenders can lend securities to approved borrowers for settlement of RSS trades.

The RSS list includes the following 19 securities:

Air Arabia, Ajman Bank, Amanat Holdings, Amlak Finance, Arabtec Holding Company, Damac Properties Dubai, Deyaar, Dubai Financial Market, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Investment, Drake & Scull International, DXB Entertainments, Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls, Gulf Finance Group, Al Salam-Bahrain Bank, Shuaa Capital, Union Properties, Afkar S & P UAE UCITS ETF.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi bourse 'taking all measures' for successful Aramco IPO

Saudi bourse 'taking all measures' for successful Aramco IPO

10 Jan 2018
Companies
Saudi Arabia to allow foreigners to own 49% of listed firms

Saudi Arabia to allow foreigners to own 49% of listed firms

09 Jan 2018
Companies
Kuwait-backed Aston Martin said to eye $6.8bn IPO

Kuwait-backed Aston Martin said to eye $6.8bn IPO

09 Jan 2018
Companies
Goldman, Citi said to be in lead for top roles in Saudi Aramco IPO

Goldman, Citi said to be in lead for top roles in Saudi Aramco IPO

08 Jan 2018
Companies
Dubai's DFM says to add shares of Emaar unit to main index

Dubai's DFM says to add shares of Emaar unit to main index

04 Jan 2018
Companies
UAE firm is FTSE 100 top performer after $250m deals

UAE firm is FTSE 100 top performer after $250m deals

05 Jan 2018
Healthcare
Saudi Arabia takes step closer to giant Aramco IPO

Saudi Arabia takes step closer to giant Aramco IPO

05 Jan 2018
Companies
Saudi builder says unit IPO set to conclude by end-2018

Saudi builder says unit IPO set to conclude by end-2018

04 Jan 2018
Companies
Saudi construction giant plans IPO to sell 30% of subsidiary

Saudi construction giant plans IPO to sell 30% of subsidiary

02 Jan 2018
Companies
Dubai developer says planning unit IPO in H2 2018

Dubai developer says planning unit IPO in H2 2018

27 Dec 2017
Companies