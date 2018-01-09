Dubai's DFM reveals list of securities in short selling push

Dubai Financial Market says new service is part of plans to improve liquidity

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Tuesday announced the list of securities eligible for trading as part of the regulated short selling (RSS) service.

The service has recently been launched as part of its efforts to provide market participants with new tools to further strengthen their trading activities, better use their resources, and further enhance market liquidity.

RSS enables investors to short securities listed on DFM through selling borrowed shares with a commitment to return to the lender based on the mutually signed agreement.

It complements the securities lending and borrowing activity whereby approved lenders can lend securities to approved borrowers for settlement of RSS trades.

The RSS list includes the following 19 securities:

Air Arabia, Ajman Bank, Amanat Holdings, Amlak Finance, Arabtec Holding Company, Damac Properties Dubai, Deyaar, Dubai Financial Market, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Investment, Drake & Scull International, DXB Entertainments, Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls, Gulf Finance Group, Al Salam-Bahrain Bank, Shuaa Capital, Union Properties, Afkar S & P UAE UCITS ETF.