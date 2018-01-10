Aldar says to step up handovers of Abu Dhabi homes in Q1

Aldar Properties has annnounced that it will step up the handover of homes in a number of residential developments in Abu Dhabi by the end of March.

As well as continuig to deliver units at its Ansam and Al Hadeel developments, Aldar said in a statement that it will begin handovers of plots on Nareel Island and at Al Merief this quarter.

Construction also continues to make strong progress across Aldar’s remaining live developments, the developer added.



Ansam is the first residential development on Yas Island to be handed over to residents and marks the establishment of the island’s residential population.

Delivery of homes to customers at Ansam commenced in December and will continue throughout this quarter. At Al Raha Beach, handovers of homes at Al Hadeel, the latest exciting addition to Al Raha Beach, also commenced in December.



Handovers of plots on Nareel Island, a premium high-end plot development located on the coast of Al Bateen, are scheduled to start this month while plots at Al Merief, a residential community specifically designed for UAE Nationals in Khalifa City, will also be handed over this quarter.



On Yas Island, Aldar said its under construction residential developments are on track at various stages. At West Yas, interior work is progressing well, and nearing completion in certain areas, with over 300 villas under the final fix and testing stage, in preparation for handover to customers. In addition, the school, mosque and retail building have been handed over.



At Mayan, Aldar’s luxury golf and waterfront apartment development, building activity continues as shoring, enabling and reinforcement works continue across the entire project.

At Yas Acres, villa and townhouse construction is well under way in the three precincts launched to date, with work on the main utility networks progressing across the entire site, Aldar added.



On Reem Island, the developer said main works will commence at The Bridges in early Q2 following the completion of the enabling and piling works which are well under way.



Work also continues on the expansion of Al Jimi Mall, Aldar’s flagship asset in Al Ain, which is due to complete this year. The expansion is set to add 33,000 sq m of retail, leisure and F&B space, bringing total GLA to 76,000 sq m.