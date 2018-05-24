Contractor hired for $107m Shindagha Bridge project in Dubai

Belhasa Six Construct, part of the Belgian BESIX Group, has won a contract to work on Dubai’s $107.3 million Shindagha Bridge project.

The company said in a statement that it has been appointed as the project's infrastructure contractor.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai launched the construction of the Shindagha Bridge Project last week.

It is part of the AED5 billion Shindagha Corridor Project extending 13km along Sheikh Rashid Street as well as Al Mina, Al Khaleej and Cairo Streets.

The bridge features an architectural arch that has been designed based on the mathematical symbol for infinity.

The bridge extends about 295m, 150m of which is over the Dubai Creek, and consists of six lanes in each direction in addition to a pedestrian crossing. About 2,400 tons of steel will be used in the construction of the bridge.

Pierre Sironval, managing director of Six Construct, said: “It is truly an honour for us to be a part of the Shindagha Corridor Project, as Shindagha is one of the oldest areas of Dubai and was home to the late Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai from 1912-1958.

“The Shindagha Bridge will be the third major bridge crossing over the creek that we have successfully built in the UAE, and we are very proud as a company to be a part of shaping the history of Dubai and the UAE.”