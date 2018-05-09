Dubai police arrest man over AED2m car buying fraud

Officers set up sting operation to catch man allegedly responsible for string of bounced cheques
By Sam Bridge
Wed 09 May 2018 03:57 PM

A man has been arrested after allegedly bouncing cheques worth more than AED2 million in a bid to buy vehicles in Dubai.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts of the Al-Barsha police station which led to the arrest of the man accused of fraud.

In one case, the accused is said to have hired a luxury car and a driver so his victim would presume he was wealthy and that the cheque paid for the vehicle would not be questioned, police said in a statement.

According to Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafi'a, ​​director of Al Barsha Police Station, such crimes always occur at the end of the week. When the victim goes to pay the cheque at the beginning of the following week, he finds it bounces.

To catch the suspect, police set up a sting operation whereby a team was formed and members agreed to meet with the accused at a car registration centre to complete the sale of the car.

He was then was arrested and transferred to the competent authorities to complete the legal proceedings against him.

Bin Shafi'a warned the owners to be cautious when selling cars and not to transfer ownership of their cars until payment for the vehicle has cleared.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missiles over Riyadh

Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missiles over Riyadh

09 May 2018
Culture & Society
Young Arabs vote the UAE as best place to live

Young Arabs vote the UAE as best place to live

08 May 2018
Culture & Society
Saudi fugitive killed in security operation

Saudi fugitive killed in security operation

07 May 2018
Culture & Society
Abu Dhabi Police arrest gang over UAE phone fraud

Abu Dhabi Police arrest gang over UAE phone fraud

03 May 2018
Culture & Society
Israelis on trial in Saudi Arabia for alleged plot to attack hajj

Israelis on trial in Saudi Arabia for alleged plot to attack hajj

30 Apr 2018
Culture & Society
Saudi citizen said to have been killed after Yemeni rebels fire missiles

Saudi citizen said to have been killed after Yemeni rebels fire missiles

28 Apr 2018
Culture & Society
Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missile

Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missile

27 Apr 2018
Culture & Society
Princess Noura, the new face of Saudi fashion

Princess Noura, the new face of Saudi fashion

27 Apr 2018
Culture & Society
Dubai's Mint says to create 'entertainment powerhouse' in Saudi Arabia

Dubai's Mint says to create 'entertainment powerhouse' in Saudi Arabia

16 Apr 2018
Culture & Society
Abu Dhabi crown prince launches $20m birds of prey foundation

Abu Dhabi crown prince launches $20m birds of prey foundation

26 Apr 2018
Culture & Society