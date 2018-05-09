Dubai police arrest man over AED2m car buying fraud

A man has been arrested after allegedly bouncing cheques worth more than AED2 million in a bid to buy vehicles in Dubai.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts of the Al-Barsha police station which led to the arrest of the man accused of fraud.

In one case, the accused is said to have hired a luxury car and a driver so his victim would presume he was wealthy and that the cheque paid for the vehicle would not be questioned, police said in a statement.

According to Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafi'a, ​​director of Al Barsha Police Station, such crimes always occur at the end of the week. When the victim goes to pay the cheque at the beginning of the following week, he finds it bounces.

To catch the suspect, police set up a sting operation whereby a team was formed and members agreed to meet with the accused at a car registration centre to complete the sale of the car.

He was then was arrested and transferred to the competent authorities to complete the legal proceedings against him.

Bin Shafi'a warned the owners to be cautious when selling cars and not to transfer ownership of their cars until payment for the vehicle has cleared.