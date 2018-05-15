Ramadan 2018 set to start on Thursday, working hours announced

Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announces UAE working day will be reduced by two hours during holy month

The holy month of Ramadan will begin on Thursday, it was announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made after the Saudi moon-sighting committee met on Tuesday evening and were not able to sight the Ramadan crescent, Al Arabiya reported.

Private sector office hours

Earlier on Tuesday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said working hours for the private sector will be reduced by two hours during the month of Ramadan.

Public sector office hours

Federal government and ministry employees will work from 9am to 2pm during Ramadan, it added in a statement.

It was reported that most of Dubai’s malls will have F&B options that are open during daylight hours in Ramadan to cater to non-Muslim residents and tourists.

Mall operators have noted for food service – in a food court, for example – will be largely open from noon, while some outlets will begin serving takeaway orders earlier in the morning.

Daytime diners, however, will still have to eat behind partitions, with food services confined to communal areas of the shopping centres. Eating, drinking and smoking in public areas of the mall remain prohibited.