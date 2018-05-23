Cyclone Mekunu set to hit Oman later this week

Locations from Sayhut in eastern Yemen to Ash Shuwaymiyyah in western Oman are at risk, says AccuWeather meteorologist

A newly developed cyclone in the Arabian Sea is expected to intensify in the coming days with parts of Oman likely to see significant impact, according to an expert.

Locations from Sayhut in eastern Yemen to Ash Shuwaymiyyah in western Oman are at risk later this week, said Eric Leister, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

Landfall is expected somewhere between Salalah and the border of Oman and Yemen between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

The system reached cyclone strength and was named Cyclone Mekunu on Tuesday evening.

Leister said it is currently a very severe cyclonic storm with winds equal to a Category 1 hurricane.

A north to northwest track in the coming days will bring the risk for life-threatening impacts to Socotra, Oman and Yemen, he added.

Western Oman is forecast to see increasing wind and rainfall from Thursday into Friday.

"While some minor weakening is possible as the cyclone approaches the coast, it will still be a very dangerous storm," said Leister.

Muscat is currently forecast to miss any impact, he added.

Preparations should be made in advance of the cyclone’s arrival to limit the risk to lives and property.

Important decisions to make include: Where one should go if evacuations are ordered, and how to deal without having electricity for several days.