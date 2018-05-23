Cyclone Mekunu set to hit Oman later this week

Locations from Sayhut in eastern Yemen to Ash Shuwaymiyyah in western Oman are at risk, says AccuWeather meteorologist
(Photo: AccuWeather)
By Sam Bridge
Wed 23 May 2018 08:37 PM

A newly developed cyclone in the Arabian Sea is expected to intensify in the coming days with parts of Oman likely to see significant impact, according to an expert.

Locations from Sayhut in eastern Yemen to Ash Shuwaymiyyah in western Oman are at risk later this week, said Eric Leister, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

Landfall is expected somewhere between Salalah and the border of Oman and Yemen between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

The system reached cyclone strength and was named Cyclone Mekunu on Tuesday evening.

Leister said it is currently a very severe cyclonic storm with winds equal to a Category 1 hurricane.

A north to northwest track in the coming days will bring the risk for life-threatening impacts to Socotra, Oman and Yemen, he added.

Western Oman is forecast to see increasing wind and rainfall from Thursday into Friday.

"While some minor weakening is possible as the cyclone approaches the coast, it will still be a very dangerous storm," said Leister.

Muscat is currently forecast to miss any impact, he added.

Preparations should be made in advance of the cyclone’s arrival to limit the risk to lives and property.

Important decisions to make include: Where one should go if evacuations are ordered, and how to deal without having electricity for several days.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

One dead as Cyclone Mekunu hits southern Oman

One dead as Cyclone Mekunu hits southern Oman

25 May 2018
Culture & Society
Cyclone Mekunu intensifies as it bears down on Oman

Cyclone Mekunu intensifies as it bears down on Oman

25 May 2018
Culture & Society
Saudi Arabia says new Yemen missile intercepted over Najran

Saudi Arabia says new Yemen missile intercepted over Najran

25 May 2018
Culture & Society
Cyclone Mekunu forecast to have 'minimal' impact on the UAE

Cyclone Mekunu forecast to have 'minimal' impact on the UAE

24 May 2018
Culture & Society
Dubai Marina's Zen Tower fire started in ground floor business - police

Dubai Marina's Zen Tower fire started in ground floor business - police

24 May 2018
Culture & Society
Cyclone Mekenu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing

Cyclone Mekenu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing

24 May 2018
Culture & Society
UAE's Etihad vows to deliver 150,000 meals per year to charity

UAE's Etihad vows to deliver 150,000 meals per year to charity

22 May 2018
Culture & Society
Starbucks employee in Dubai hands in lost bag containing $118k

Starbucks employee in Dubai hands in lost bag containing $118k

22 May 2018
Culture & Society
Saudi Arabia intercepts new missile fired from Yemen

Saudi Arabia intercepts new missile fired from Yemen

21 May 2018
Culture & Society
Revealed: impact made by the UAE Food Bank so far

Revealed: impact made by the UAE Food Bank so far

17 May 2018
Culture & Society