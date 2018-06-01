Emirati adventurer aims to be first Arab to summit K2

Saeed Al Maamari says he will raise the UAE flag and the Dubai Expo 2020 logo at end of 55-day journey

Emirati adventurer Saeed Al Maamari has announced plans to climb K2, also known as Mount Godwin-Austen in Pakistan's Karakoram Mountain Range.

He said he aims to raise the UAE flag and the Dubai Expo 2020 logo to mark the Year of Zayed, state news agency WAM reported.

Al Maamari, director-general of Fujairah Centre for Adventures, said that his 55-day journey to ascend the Pakistani peak would start on June 5 on a flight from Dubai International Airport to Islamabad.

From Islamabad, he will head to K2, dubbed the Savage Mountain due to the extreme difficulty of ascent.

At 8,611 metres above sea level, K2 is the second highest mountain in the world, after Mount Everest. It is located on the China–Pakistan border between Baltistan, in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan, and the Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of Xinjiang, China.

Salem Al Zahmi, director of Fujairah Crown Prince's Office, said Al Maamari would be the first Arab to climb K2.

In 2014, the Emirati adventurer raised the Dubai Expo 2020 logo on North America's highest peak.