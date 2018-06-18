Man rescued after driving into 15-foot hole in Dubai

The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries

Emergency response crews rescued a man after his vehicle fell into a 15 foot deep hole in Dubai, according to Dubai Civil Defence.

According to a statement posted to social media, “an air ambulance flew to the scene and lifted the driver out” after the incident in Dubai’s Khawaneej area on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The statement added that the driver was hospitalised with moderate injuries. Pictures posted to Instagram show the car, a black SUV, being hoisted out of the hole with cables.

Dubai Police are currently investigating the incident.