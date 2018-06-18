Man rescued after driving into 15-foot hole in Dubai

Emergency response crews rescued a man after his vehicle fell into a 15 foot deep hole in Dubai, according to Dubai Civil Defence.
According to a statement posted to social media, “an air ambulance flew to the scene and lifted the driver out” after the incident in Dubai’s Khawaneej area on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.
The statement added that the driver was hospitalised with moderate injuries. Pictures posted to Instagram show the car, a black SUV, being hoisted out of the hole with cables.
Dubai Police are currently investigating the incident.For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.