Dubai clinic launches $153,000 gold, diamond dentures

By Neil Halligan
  • June 24 2014 11:21
Billed as the most expensive smile in the world by the dentist offering the service

Billed as the most expensive smile in the world, a Dubai dentist has created a denture made with gold and encrusted with diamonds, which has been valued at $153,000 (AED562,000).

The gold and diamond fashion brace, however, is purely intended to be a slip-on piece worn for parties and photos.

Dubai Liberty Dental Clinic, which designed the fashion item, used 10g of pure 24 carat gold and a total of 156 circular 2.5 carat diamonds to create the piece.

The brace has already been sold to a female UAE customer, with an order already placed by a Qatari customer for a second one. The clinic added that AED100,000 will be donated from the sale to a UAE children’s charity.

Dr. Majd Naji, head of the clinic, said they are waiting to see if their creation will make it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“We got a certificate from the World Diamond Institute in Belgium to confirm that the diamond and gold used in this brace was totally pure and we are waiting to list it in the record book as the most expensive smile in the world,” he told 7Days newspaper.

The inspiration behind the piece, according to Dr Naji, was a story last year that highlighted the UAE as being the happiest place in the world.

“After UAE people got the title of the happiest people we started thinking of making the most expensive smile in the world,” he said.

Dr Naji is no stranger to the world of fame, with a client list of local and international celebrities from the world of music, movies and politics, some of who come from all over the world come to him for treatment.

Related Stories

Style

First halal nail polish launched in time for Ramadan

Transport

Dubai passenger caught trying to smuggle bird eggs in his pants

Travel

Gold iPads for kids at Dubai's Burj Al Arab
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Paul Sunday, 29 June 2014 2:28 PM[UAE] - UAE

This obcession for wealth display is very typical from the GCC.
Never seen elsewhere.
What is embarrassing for the rest of the world, considering the misery of so many people, here the mentality is so limited that the misery of so many others is the least in mind of these healthy lucky parasites.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Dounia Wednesday, 25 June 2014 12:55 PM[UAE] - uae

the most stuppid thing seen to date

Posted by: RAK Wednesday, 25 June 2014 4:45 PM[UAE] - KSA

Agreed! What has the world come to..

Posted by: AYH Wednesday, 25 June 2014 4:45 PM[UAE] - UAE

Fully agree with Dounia. Absolutely ridiculous.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Review: JetSet hair salon

Made with a businesswoman in mind

Blancpain reveals new Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe watch

Diving model is inspired by “the depths of the sea”

Korloff Paris reveals Saint Petersburg-inspired ladies gold watch

Watch’s dial features royal emblem and decoration inspired...

Revealed: 7 wonders of the Emirates perfume collection

Perfumes captures scents from each Emirate

5 minutes with Salvatore Ferragamo

No – this is not iconic fashion designer, but his same-name...

Hermès, Apple collaborate on limited edition watch

New band designed in black calfskin printed leather

IWC launches Arabic-inspired timepiece

The limited edition watch features Arabic numerals and an...

More from Arabian Business

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

10 things we learnt during our rebrand

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Meet the man behind Dubai Aqua Fun