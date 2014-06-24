Dubai clinic launches $153,000 gold, diamond dentures

Billed as the most expensive smile in the world, a Dubai dentist has created a denture made with gold and encrusted with diamonds, which has been valued at $153,000 (AED562,000).

The gold and diamond fashion brace, however, is purely intended to be a slip-on piece worn for parties and photos.

Dubai Liberty Dental Clinic, which designed the fashion item, used 10g of pure 24 carat gold and a total of 156 circular 2.5 carat diamonds to create the piece.

The brace has already been sold to a female UAE customer, with an order already placed by a Qatari customer for a second one. The clinic added that AED100,000 will be donated from the sale to a UAE children’s charity.

Dr. Majd Naji, head of the clinic, said they are waiting to see if their creation will make it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“We got a certificate from the World Diamond Institute in Belgium to confirm that the diamond and gold used in this brace was totally pure and we are waiting to list it in the record book as the most expensive smile in the world,” he told 7Days newspaper.

The inspiration behind the piece, according to Dr Naji, was a story last year that highlighted the UAE as being the happiest place in the world.

“After UAE people got the title of the happiest people we started thinking of making the most expensive smile in the world,” he said.

Dr Naji is no stranger to the world of fame, with a client list of local and international celebrities from the world of music, movies and politics, some of who come from all over the world come to him for treatment.