Dubai Police launches new software to predict future crimes

Crime Prediction was developed in support of the UAE’s Smart Governance Initiative; designed to predict where crime is likely to occur next
Dubai Police have launched a new software which enables it to predict where crime is likely to occur next, according to its creators Space Imaging Middle East (SIME).
Crime Prediction, which is the first software of its kind to go live in the region, was developed in support of the UAE’s Smart Governance Initiative.
It has been specifically designed to complement the Dubai Police force’s approach to crime prevention and enhanced public safety, a statement said.
Crime Prediction analyzes existing intelligence and crime patterns from police databases and, using sophisticated algorithms, produces highly accurate data related to when and where crime is likely to occur next.
This intelligence in turn informs patrol teams on which districts may require additional resources in order to prevent potential criminal activity, the statement added.
“SIME is incredibly honoured to have worked on this ambitious project with Dubai Police,” said Mohamad El Kadi, managing director of Space Imaging Middle East.
“The Dubai Police Force is renowned for embracing new technologies to better serve and protect the local community, and this spirit inspired us to develop Crime Prediction.”
Spandan Kar, head of SIME’s GIS Division, added: “This software is uniquely intelligent in its capability to accurately discern intricate patterns of criminal behaviour in seemingly unconnected events and then predict the probability of reoccurrence.
“We are confident that these precise analytics, when combined with the knowledge and instincts of experienced police officers, will create a formidable force to deter crime.”
It is not the first time that Dubai Police has turned to the latest technology on offer to improve their crime-fighting capabilities.
In 2014, Dubai Police issued detectives with Google Glass hands-free eyewear to help them fight crime using facial recognition technology.
The wearable device consists of a tiny computer screen mounted in the corner of an eyeglass frame and is capable of taking photos, recording video and playing sound.
