Dubai RTA launches new pin system for vehicle registration

Move by the transport authority will allow owners to appoint someone else to carry out the process for them

By Neil Halligan
  • Tuesday, 17 June 2014 12:10 PM

Motorists in Dubai will be able to nominate another person to carry out the vehicle licensing process on their behalf from later this month, as a result of plans by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to launch a new electronic service.

Customers looking to use the service, which will be named ‘The Personal Appearance’, will have to attend one of the RTA’s customer service centres in order to register their personal details in full.

Following that, the customer will receive a text message containing a pin number, which will allow another person to process various transactions related to vehicle licensing on their behalf.

Mohammed Abdul Karim Nimaat, director of Vehicles Licensing, RTA Licensing Agency, said the new service is considered the first of its kind across the region.

He said the used PIN will be abolished and a new PIN will be issued for each transaction, in order to ensure higher degree of security.

“Transactions relate to all matters of relevance to vehicles licensing such as vehicle registration, vehicle export, vehicle transfer, vehicle transport, and selling vehicle number plate among others,” he said.

