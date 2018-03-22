Jacky's launches UAE business training programme

The 22-day long course will be spread out over nine months, including five days at the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

In a bid to break into the UAE’s education sector, Jacky’s Group of Companies has announced that its Anisuma Training Institute will provide executive education and training programmes to help enhance the careers of senior executives and mid-career professionals.

As part of a tie-up with the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML), for its first programme Anisuma will offer its general management programme for executives (GMPe), which has been designed and tailored for the needs of the UAE workforce.

“Education has always been very close to our heart and we believe it is our responsibility to give back to the society by providing for quality education in the region,” said Mahesh Chotrani, the assistant vice president of Jacky’s Electronics and the founder director of the Anisuma Training Institute.

“The world of business is constantly evolving, and for career-enhancement it is imperative to stay on top by understanding and applying those changes, this is where mid-career education is not just important; but sometimes necessary,” he added. “The GMPe program at Anisuma has been designed accordingly.”

The 22-day long programme will be spread out over the course of nine months, and will be conducted on weekends with 17 days in Dubai and five days at the IIM Lucknow campus.

A second batch of the programme will be launched in May 2018, offering other IIM Lucknow programmes such as leadership and HR, marketing, sales, and financial and strategic management courses.

The certificate programme is open to all nationalities with at least seven years of professional experience and at least a Bachelor’s degree. The first batch will include 32 participants.