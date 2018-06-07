Abu Dhabi University launches its first happiness course

The first-of-its-kind course will focus on implementing happiness and positive psychology

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has launched its first happiness course across campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The Introduction to Happiness and Positive Psychology course is in line with the university’s public health programme, and focuses on definitions, principles, strategies and implementations of happiness and positive psychology.

It will also concentrate on human nature’s optimistic side as well as the most effective ways for individuals to achieve their full potential.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Deena Elsori, head of the department of applied sciences and mathematics at ADU, said, "The happiness course is a fruitful outcome of several rigorous workshops and training programmes for our faculty members on the concept and notion of happiness.”

She added that faculty members participating in the training sessions examined ways to develop individual happiness, understand the fundamentals of positive psychology, and transfer the learnings onto the students.

“We are confident that this first-of-its-kind course will help our students focus better on their individual well-being,” she said.