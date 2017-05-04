Former Saudi oil chief to launch 'Energy Elders' initiative

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Former oil minister Ali Al-Naimi is part of forum which aims to outline vision of how to tackle most pressing energy problems
A forum of "Energy Elders" is to be launched by a former Saudi oil minister to outline a vision to the world on how to tackle some of the most pressing energy issues.
Ali Al-Naimi, Saudi Arabia’s former Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, will launch the Al-Attiyah Foundation’s inaugural Forum of Energy Elders in Doha on May 9.
The forum is an initiative to harvest the collective wisdom of the now 30 distinguished Alumni of the Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards, a statement said.
It added that the goal of the Al-Attiyah Foundation is to create a platform for the Energy Elders to present their vision to the world on how to tackle some of the most pressing energy issues facing industry and society over the coming decades.
Al-Naimi said: “According to scientists, planet earth is 4.5 billion years old - all this time, the planet has run quite effectively - on solar power. It is the only reason we are all here today.
“It is constant, reliable, and free. Our energy quest today is to utilise solar and other renewable forms of energy. I have no doubt fossil fuels will retain a vital place, but all forms of energy will be required as we go forward.”
The Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards are given annually to individuals for their lifetime achievement in the advancement of global energy.
Since 2013, the accolade has recognised many of the world’s most respected energy leaders from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the US, including Al-Naimi.
The Energy Elders will gather on May 9 for the first of many live knowledge-exchange forums, where they will brainstorm with policy makers, industry executives and academics on how to resolve some of the most pertinent energy challenges.
The issue isn't premium private schools (for which there is clearly a market), the issue is the lack of affordable schools in proximity to affordable family... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 12:59 PM - Anonymous
This issue will effect Hotels greatly.
It's a bit rich to levy this additional 5% on top of what amounts to 20% in taxes already placed on a hotel... more
dangerous move, missing with nature will not doubt have disastrous outcome. moreThursday, 4 May 2017 8:59 AM - ali
The issue isn't premium private schools (for which there is clearly a market), the issue is the lack of affordable schools in proximity to affordable family... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 12:59 PM - Anonymous
The lack of transparency around the Qatar World cup bid means that these investigations are inevitable. moreMonday, 1 May 2017 12:06 PM - Fentoni
This issue will effect Hotels greatly.
It's a bit rich to levy this additional 5% on top of what amounts to 20% in taxes already placed on a hotel... more
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
The issue isn't premium private schools (for which there is clearly a market), the issue is the lack of affordable schools in proximity to affordable family... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 12:59 PM - Anonymous
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules