Former Saudi oil chief to launch 'Energy Elders' initiative

A forum of "Energy Elders" is to be launched by a former Saudi oil minister to outline a vision to the world on how to tackle some of the most pressing energy issues.

Ali Al-Naimi, Saudi Arabia’s former Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, will launch the Al-Attiyah Foundation’s inaugural Forum of Energy Elders in Doha on May 9.

The forum is an initiative to harvest the collective wisdom of the now 30 distinguished Alumni of the Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards, a statement said.

It added that the goal of the Al-Attiyah Foundation is to create a platform for the Energy Elders to present their vision to the world on how to tackle some of the most pressing energy issues facing industry and society over the coming decades.

Al-Naimi said: “According to scientists, planet earth is 4.5 billion years old - all this time, the planet has run quite effectively - on solar power. It is the only reason we are all here today.

“It is constant, reliable, and free. Our energy quest today is to utilise solar and other renewable forms of energy. I have no doubt fossil fuels will retain a vital place, but all forms of energy will be required as we go forward.”

The Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards are given annually to individuals for their lifetime achievement in the advancement of global energy.

Since 2013, the accolade has recognised many of the world’s most respected energy leaders from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the US, including Al-Naimi.

The Energy Elders will gather on May 9 for the first of many live knowledge-exchange forums, where they will brainstorm with policy makers, industry executives and academics on how to resolve some of the most pertinent energy challenges.