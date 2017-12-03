In pictures: South Africa clinch Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens title

All of the action from the final day match between South Africa and New Zealand at the sevens...
South Africa celebrates after winning the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC Sevens World Series at The Sevens Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Players of South Africa pose for photos with the trophy after winning the Cup Final match between South Africa and New Zealand on Day Three of the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC Sevens World Series at The Sevens Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
South Africa celebrates after winning the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC Sevens World Series at The Sevens Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Werner Kok of South Africa in action during the Cup Final match between South Africa and New Zealand on Day Three of the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC Sevens World Series at The Sevens Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Tim Mikkelson of New Zealand is tackled by Kwagga Smith of South Africa during the Cup Final match between South Africa and New Zealand on Day Three of the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC Sevens World Series at The Sevens Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Dylan Collier of New Zealand is tackled by Chris Dry of South Africa during the Cup Final match between South Africa and New Zealand on Day Three of the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC Sevens World Series at The Sevens Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Philip Snyman of South Africa scores a try during the Cup Final match between South Africa and New Zealand on Day Three of the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC Sevens World Series at The Sevens Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Seabola Senatla of South Africa scores a try during the Cup Final match between South Africa and New Zealand on Day Three of the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC Sevens World Series at The Sevens Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Kwagga Smith of South Africa runs with the ball during the Cup Final match between South Africa and New Zealand on Day Three of the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC Sevens World Series at The Sevens Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Both teams line up for the national anthems during the Cup Final match between South Africa and New Zealand on Day Three of the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens - HSBC Sevens World Series at The Sevens Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Werner Kok of South Africa (R) vies for the ball with Scott Curry of New Zealand during their final match in the Men's Sevens World Rugby Dubai Series on December 2, 2017 in the Gulf emirate of Dubai.
Kwagga Smith of South Africa (L) vies for the ball with Tim Mikkelson of New Zealand during their final match in the Men's Sevens World Rugby Dubai Series on December 2, 2017 in the Gulf emirate of Dubai.
