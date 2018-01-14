In pictures: 2018 Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan Racecourse

2018 Getty Images 1 of 12 General view of action during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

2018 Getty Images 2 of 12 General view of action during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

2018 Getty Images 3 of 12 General view of action during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

2018 Getty Images 4 of 12 Mickael Barzalona riding Heavy Metal wins the Al Maktoum Challenge during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

2018 Getty Images 5 of 12 Oisin Murphy riding Benbatl wins the Longines Ladies Master Collection during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

2018 Getty Images 6 of 12 Christophe Soumillon riding Golden Wood wins the Longines Gents La Grande Classique race during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

2018 Getty Images 7 of 12 William Buick riding D'bai wins the Longines Moon Phase Master Collection race during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

2018 Getty Images 8 of 12 Jim Crowley riding Ertijaal on his way to winning the Longines Ladies La Grande Classique race during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

2018 Getty Images 9 of 12 Mickael Barzalona riding Frankyfourfingers wins the Longines Conquest Classic during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

2018 Getty Images 10 of 12 Patrick Dobbs riding Paddy's Day wins the Longines Equestrian Collection race during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

2018 Getty Images 11 of 12 Ticket sales office is pictured during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.