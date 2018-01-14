In pictures: 2018 Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan Racecourse

Mickael Barzalona riding Heavy Metal wins DWC Carnival 2018 opening night feature race the Al Maktoum Challenge R1 (G2)
General view of action during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
General view of action during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
General view of action during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
Mickael Barzalona riding Heavy Metal wins the Al Maktoum Challenge during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
Oisin Murphy riding Benbatl wins the Longines Ladies Master Collection during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
Christophe Soumillon riding Golden Wood wins the Longines Gents La Grande Classique race during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
William Buick riding D'bai wins the Longines Moon Phase Master Collection race during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
Jim Crowley riding Ertijaal on his way to winning the Longines Ladies La Grande Classique race during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
Mickael Barzalona riding Frankyfourfingers wins the Longines Conquest Classic during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
Patrick Dobbs riding Paddy's Day wins the Longines Equestrian Collection race during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
Ticket sales office is pictured during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
Spectators queue outside the grandstand during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
Sun 14 Jan 2018 01:30 PM

